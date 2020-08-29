Business Analyst Team Lead

Job Advert Summary

The Business Analyst Team Lead is responsible for leading, coaching, and training a team of Business Analysts to maximise productivity and increase business delivery within the Business Analysis space. This includes the fostering of cross-discipline relationships to constantly review and improve on ways of work. The Team Lead is also responsible for the end-to-end L3 business architecture for the area of responsibility and actively engages with the business stakeholders to consult on projects and work requests and the prioritisation of the analysis deliverables.

Learn more/Apply for this position