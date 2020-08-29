Finance Business Analyst: Online Commerce

Job Advert Summary

Are you looking to expand your career as a Business Analyst? If you are, then look no further!

We have an exciting opprtunity for a Business Analyst to join our Finance team on a permanent basis. This position will be based at our offices in Kuilsriver and will report directly to the Finance Systems Manager.

By taking on this opportunity, you will use your Finance knowledge and experience by playing a significant role by optimizing business processes and Finance system functionality is in order to execute business online commerce strategy.

Not only do we have more than 100 years of success behind us, but we have over 800 stores spread across South Africa as well as Zambia. We are a key part of the Pepkor Group and are extremely proud of our culture, and take pride in the development of our employees as we continue to be a leading value fashion retailer for women with children in their lives by continuously setting the standard for value and affordability.

If you have a proven track record in a Finance environment with exposure to Financial Systems and Processes exposure along with System support then this is your opportunity to shine.QualificationsEssential:

• BCom Degree

Preferred:

• Bcom Honours

• Bachelor’s degree or National diploma in information technology

• Affiliation to a professional institution for Business Analysis / Project Management would be an advantage but not a necessityKnowledge, Skills and ExperienceKnowledge required:

• A working knowledge of business process mapping tools, preferably MS Visio

• A working knowledge of Finance systems and processes

• Must be highly proficient in the latest versions of MS Office:

o Word at an advanced level

o Excel at an intermediate level

• Understanding of Project Management and Business Analysis methodologies

• Commercial understanding of the retail systems environment

• Implementation of business solutions and Change Management

• Documenting and analysing informational data

Skills required:

• Determine business solutions and assess them for both technical and business compatibility

• Business and functional requirements elicitation

• Strong written and verbal communication

• Strong conflict management

• Excellent problem solving skills

• Presentation of business processes and system solutions to both software developers and the business

• Ability to :

– Workshop and facilitate JAD sessions

– evaluate different business solution options and applying commercial acumen in the decision making process

– be highly proficient in testing methodology

Experience Required

Essential:

• Proven experience in a Finance environment

• Exposure to Financial Systems and processes

• Business Analyst exposure: system analysis; business process development, including the facilitation of workshops

• Finance System support exposure: maintaining an incident management process; analysing the nature of incidents; liaising with system developers in order to resolve incidents.

• Co-ordination of quality assurance and testing

• Proven experience of processes flowing into journal entries and reporting

Preferred:

• Experience in online commerce, mobile industry, financial and marketing

• Previous experience as a Business Analyst will be an advantage but not a necessity.

• Thorough grasp of business fundamentals and strategic priorities from a Financial perspective

• Understanding of writing business requirements, system requirements and functional specifications

• Project Management responsibilities

• Exposure to successful technology implementation and process projects

• SAP project experience

• SAP Finance

• Business Analyst/Business Partners/SME’s (Subject Matter Expert)Key Responsibilities• To assess and define change requests received from users in Ackermans in relation to business processes and systems.

• Provide solutions and support for the implementation thereof.

• Effectively manage change requests from business stakeholders

• Translating of business process and systems requirements into specific projects ensuring solutions are commercially acceptable within the strategic framework.

• Provide ongoing support to users on processes, systems and technology activities.

• Provide detailed Business Analysis Documentation

• Provide users with skills & knowledge of process and systems via training sessions and workshops to enhance culture of super users

• Attend off site meetings with relevant stakeholders

