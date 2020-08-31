Biohacker – George (Health)

Calling all heath enthusiasts!Our client, a holistic transformation clinic which uses science to optimize health and achieve holistic wellness is urgently looking for Biohackers in George. If you are an individual wanting to start your career (with or without formal training), have a passion for learning with an interest in alternative medicine, then we have the perfect opportunity for you.Minimum requirements

No experience needed – Scientifically/medically minded

Matric (Science or Biology as a subject)

Any relevant training or qualification in Medical or similar industry would be of benefit

Ability to present medical/complex information in layman’s terms

Passion for Health and wellness

Confidence

Excellent Communication skills (preferably in English/Afrikaans)

Ability to interpret bodymotion communication such as facial expressions and gestures as well as nonverbal behaviour.

Results orientated

Willingness to work long hours

Personal Attributes

Healthy / Presentable individual.

Friendly with a passion for people.

Enthusiastic about integrative and functional medicine.

Possess ability to work without supervision.

Excellent communication and listening skills.

Strong interpersonal skills.

Good Leadership skills.

Desire to learn about alternative medicine.

Responsibilities amongst other (ever changing environment):

Co. Ordination of Hair Tissue Mineral Analysis testing.

Interpretation of HTMA tests.

Presenting results to clients in Layman’s terms.

Recommendation of suitable medication.

Interacting with members to guide them in achieving their intended results.

Deal with members queries in a service orientated and tactful manner.

Ability to promote a healthy and fit company image.

Manage and Motivate individuals.

Blood spot testing.

GI-map gut microbiome testing.

Amino Acids testing.

Injections where needed.

The Business is expanding, and new branches will be opening soon which require flexible individuals.

