C# Developer

Our client is a global digital strategy and technology partner providing innovative solutions, cultivated insight and uncompromising support throughout your digital journey. From Enterprise Solutions to Software As A Service (SaaS), Responsive eCommerce Websites, Mobile Applications, Digital Strategy and beyond, our 20 years of industry-leading expertise sets us apart, while their commitment sets the benchmark for service in South Africa’s Solutions Industry.So what are we looking for?We’re looking for a Developer who can hit the ground running in assisting us with some really great projects. If you are someone who can do the following, we’d like to meet with you:Can take ideas from conception to implementationEnjoys complex projects that include newer technologyConstantly looking for newer and better ways to workGet things done on time without a diva attitudeWe can work with and shares the same vision and mission as we doBe able to comment and give input on coding standards and best practicesBe able to contribute in all areas of the SDLC (Requirement gathering, planning, development, testing, implementation, and post-go-live support) – Not just a “programmer/coder”Our Tech Stack includes (but not limited to).NET Core / C#Vue.js/Nuxt.jsDocker and KubernetesAWSWhat will you be required to do?Create .NET Core APIs and Razor PagesCreate Vue.js applications, pages and componentsCollaborate with cross-functional teams to define, design, and ship new featuresBug fixing and improving application performanceAttend daily stand-up, sprint kick-off and retrospectives with an Agile/SCRUM environmentProduce quality codeBe responsible and accountable for the delivery of work that you have committed toContinuously improving your knowledge, at work and at homeBreak down user stories into tasks and estimationsWork in a peer code-reviewed environment. You review my code, I review yoursBecome a tech evangelist for systems that make you happy. We value ownership of your own destiny, and we want to spread the knowledgeWhat skills/knowledge and experience will impress us?Substantial work experience in modern front-end JavaScript frameworks (Vue.js, React, AngularImpressive experience and knowledge in JavaScript, HTML and CSS (Standard LESS, SCSS or compiled CSS)Hands-on experience with unit-testsGood SQL database experienceSolid understanding of git and how to use it in your daily workflowCI/CD experienceExperience in Kubernetes and Infrastructure as Code e.g. TerraformWhat can you expect?Competitive salaryRemote workFlexible hoursA flat organisational structure with a focus on teamwork and continuous learningA fast-paced and challenging environment that will keep you on your toesAn environment where your input and ideas matterMonthly team events

