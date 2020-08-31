Hardcopy peripherals market sees 10% decline

Worldwide shipments of hardcopy peripherals declined 10,2% year over year to nearly 20-million units in the second quarter of 2020 (2Q20), according to the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker.

The Covid-19 pandemic continues to bring a host of challenges to most vendors, especially those whose manufacturing sites are in China and neighboring countries, including the Philippines and Indonesia.

Notable highlights from the second quarter include:

* China delivered strong year-over-year growth of 19,1% driven by overall demand from the consumer segment. This segment is being fueled by demand from home schooling and work from home needs.

* Canon outperformed the others in the top three with 1,6% year-over-year growth to nearly 4,3-million units shipped for the quarter. The company’s growth was led by inkjet shipments as the demand for home printers grew. Canon also employed discounting and free shipping deals via the online retail channel to boost interest.

* The monochrome laser market showed sequential growth of 1,6% to account for 5,9-million units shipped in 2Q20.