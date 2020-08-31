Senior Confiq Software Developer (Back-End Developer)

My client in Stellenbosch is a leading global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions.

This team that the successful candidate will be joining is responsible for the development and operation of the core backend systems, collecting, storing, processing and analyzing large sets of data. Focus is on choosing optimal solutions for these tasks, then implementing and supporting them.

Day-to-day activities include interacting with engineering and software team members, interpreting specifications, architecting and documenting new solutions, but mostly writing, testing and deploying performant code.

High performance REST APIs

Windows services

Migration of windows services to scalable cloud-based technologies (mostly AWS)

CI/CD automation (mostly Azure)

Minimum Requirements

Relevant Qualifications

10 years experience

MS Visual Studio C#

SQL Server Management Tools

MSSQL / MySQL

REST API

Javascript / CSS / HTML (would be a plus)

