Wen Developer

Web Developer

Web DeveloperR300KCape TownIf you are passionate about all things digital this add is for you!Exciting career opportunity for an exceptional Web/SEO Developer for a role with a Digital Agency. There is a strong focus on design, especially Front End & WordPress Development. It’s imperative that you have a thorough understanding of search engine optimisation and the implementation thereof. You will be reporting to the General Manager.Requirements and responsibilities:

Three+ years of working experience

A tertiary qualification Experience with a variety of analytics tools such as Google Analytics, Webmaster Tools and SEO Tools for Excel

Experience working with WordPress

Experience working with PHP/HTML/CSS

Knowledge of SEO development

Someone that’s worked at an agency before would be ideal, but not a necessity. Please apply online.

