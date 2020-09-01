Changes to MTN board

The MTN group has announced changes to its board.

Christine Ramon will be stepping down as a director of the company, effective 30 September 2020, to

focus on her extended executive responsibilities.

Ramon has been a director of MTN since 2014 and, for the last five years, served as the chairman of the MTN Group Audit Committee.

Sindi Mabaso-Koyana has been appointed as an independent non-executive director of MTN Group, effective 1 September 2020.

Her current board positions include AWCA Investment Holdings, MTN Zakhele Futhi, Toyota SA and Phembani Group.

Mabaso-Koyana will also assume the role of chairman of the MTN Group Audit Committee effective 1 October 2020.

Following the announcement on 19 August 2020 regarding the appointment of Ralph Mupita as group president and CEO with effect from 1 September 2020, the company has embarked on a recruitment process to fill the vacancy of the group chief financial officer.

In the interim period, following the recommendation of the MTN Group Audit Committee, the board has appointed Sugentharan Perumal as acting group chief financial officer effective 1 September 2020 while the recruitment process is underway.

Perumal is currently the acting chief financial officer of MTN South Africa and has previously held the chief financial officer position at MTN Irancell.

Dineo Molefe has been appointed as chief financial officer of MTN South Africa, effective 1 December 2020.

As announced previously, Rob Shuter will be stepping down as group president and CEO of MTN and as a director of the company, with effect from 1 September 2020.