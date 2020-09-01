First Distribution signs up Trend Micro for Africa

First Distribution has signed an agreement to distribute all of Trend Micro’s security solutions in sub-Saharan Africa.

Trend Micro offers innovative solutions for consumers, businesses, and governments, providing layered security for data centres, cloud environments, networks, and endpoints.

The company’s products all work together to seamlessly share threat intelligence and provide a connected threat defense with centralised visibility and control that enables better, faster protection.

“For over 30 years, Trend Micro’s unwavering vision has been to make the world safe for exchanging digital information,” says Brad Stein, GM: networking and cyber security at First Distribution. “It has a single-minded passion that has inspired innovations that keep up with the bad guys despite a changing IT landscape, riskier user behaviour, and constantly evolving threats.”

A massive 250-million endpoints and 500 000 companies worldwide rely on Trend Micro for their cyber security, Stein adds.

First Distribution will offer the full portfolio of Trend Micro solutions, including cloud, subscription, professional and managed services.

Trend Micro is a market leader in the cloud market, with hybrid cloud security that secures physical, virtual, cloud, and container environments more effectively with a single solution.

Trend Micro’s simple automated solution offers improved visibility and control, while network defence helps organisations to detect and protect against known and unknown vulnerabilities with cross-generational protection techniques.

End users are protected with simplified security that offers increased visibility and a faster response to attacks.

Stein explains that First Distribution is uniquely positioned to add value to Trend Micro’s offerings via its well-developed channel and its own cloud delivery platforms.

The vendor is a leader in cloud security and a valued partner of Amazon Web Services (AWS). Trend Micro Cloud One is a security services platform for organisations building in the cloud, offering the broadest platform support and API integration to protect an AWS infrastructure.

As a leading AWS advanced technology partner, Trend Micro has got users covered across Amazon EC2 instances, AWS Lambda, AWS Fargate, containers, Amazon S3, and VPC networking.

Trend Micro solutions are available on AWS Marketplace with flexible procurement, easy for billing, and AWS account integration.

First Distribution enables this for its Africa resellers through its First for Cloud and Licence Central offerings.

First for Cloud offers partners a range of services including Webstores, Managed Service Provider Solutions, Cloud Service Provider Solutions and Cloud Computing.

First Distribution’s License Central Programme makes licensing management easier, enabling partners to submit and track customers’ usage, as well as manage their respective compliance standing.

First Distribution goes to market with a 100% channel focus, Stein adds.

“We welcome First Distribution as the distributor of Trend Micro products and services throughout sub-Saharan Africa,” says Indi Siriniwasa, vice-president: sub-Saharan Africa at Trend Micro. “We are particularly excited about the potential for partnering in the cloud space to offer our partners and customers innovative new services.”