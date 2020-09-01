IT Infrastructure Manager

My client based in Citrusdal is looking for an experienced IT Infrastructure Manger to lead a team of 5. My client is a well-known grower and exporter who is looking for a dynamic leader to manage a cross functional team.

This management role is heavily focused on developing IT Infrastructure strategy, containing cost and ensuring IT solutions rolled out drive best practice across the business. To be considered for this role you must possess strong leaderships ability, superb communication skills and a high EQ. You will strive to develop a solid self-motivated team environment with team members who rise to challenges.

Please note the company will consider paying relocation for applicants looking to relocate to take on this role.

Key duties include

Lead, motivate and manage cross functional team of 5

Managed the IT operations budget for all hardware, software, and IT staffing requirements.

Manage and support the entire IT enterprise, including head office, remote production offices, packhouse, and remote sales offices.

Define, create and manage an IT help-desk ticketing program

Implement and manage all IT processes and procedures

Practice network asset management, including maintenance of network component inventory, life cycle management and related documentation.

Manage and establish priorities for maintenance, design, development, and analysis of entire infrastructure systems inclusive of databases, LANs, WANs, internet, security and wireless implementations.

Direct and administer conditional network analysts plus technicians to provide leadership and direction.

Negotiate with outsourcers, vendors and contractors for infrastructure-specific products and services secure.

Perform feasibility studies for different upgrade projects, conversions, and improvements.

Oversee the administration of user accounts, permissions, and access rights in AD.

Essentials for this role

Completed degree/Btech or hold a relevant IT qualification/certification

5 years’ IT infrastructure experience ideally from an agricultural background

A minimum of 2 years’ experience of managing an IT infrastructure team.

A background in leading multiple IT projects (budgets, milestones & timelines)

Strong background in: Active Directory, Group Policies, MS Exchange, Core Switching/Routing, SSL/IPsec, SAN, Virtualization, Business Continuity & Disaster Recovery.

Demonstrate a background in leadership, strong influencing skills and superb communication skills

Self-motivated, driven, resilient and humble individual

