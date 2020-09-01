Software Engineer

SARAO has an exciting opportunity for a Software Engineer to join our Control and Monitoring Software team. The primary responsibility is software engineering. The successful incumbent will report to the Functional Manager: Software.

Minimum education required:

B.Tech/B.Sc (Comp Sci)

Job specification:

Prototyping and software development of the telescope operational software (all stages of the full software development life-cycle may be encountered).

Provide hands-on technical support in the system administration of the hardware platforms, deployment environments and processing, which may include site visits to the Karoo.

Collaborate with departmental stakeholders to support engineering, commissioning, operations and science activities.

Assist in maturing of software development and quality assurance processes towards greater standardization and improved long term maintainability and robustness.

Facilitate coding standard compliance and code reviews, which include mentoring junior engineers.

Compile document sets.

Provide project management and progress reporting input as required by the Functional Manager and for team communication.

Participate in development of project schedules and activities.

Participate in the development of budgets and cost/benefit analysis for compliance with project procurement policies.

Desirable additional education, work exp. & personal qualities:

Understanding and experience in implementation of project management and system engineering principles.

Experience with test-driven development and integration testing techniques, methodologies and frameworks; and supporting systems like revision control and build systems.

Experience with quality assurance processes and software development processes and willingness to participate in improving software development processes and software quality procedures.

Willingness to play a leading role in mentoring juniors.

Ability both to work independently and be a good team player.

Ability to participate and thrive in a collaborative environment.

Self-motivated and an ability and willingness to self-train and up-skill independently.

Keen attention to detail.

Strong oral and written communication skills.

The ideal candidate will have the following competencies:

Ability

To work independently and be a good team player

Participate and thrive in a collaborative environment

Communicate effectively (written and verbal)

Troubleshoot issues methodically

Experience

Experience in Prototyping and development, including, testing, deployment, commissioning, release and support of large scale projects

Experience in programming in Python or C/C++ programming language

Experience with quality assurance processes and software development processes and willingness to participate in improving software development proces

Experience with test-driven development and integration testing techniques, methodologies and frameworks; and supporting systems like revision control

Knowledge

Modern software collaboration tools such as Github, Containers, Google Drive, JIRA etc

