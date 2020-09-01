Vox offers full range of services over Vodacom’s fibre network

Vox is now offering internet service provider (ISP) services on Vodacom’s fibre network countrywide, with these home customers now being able to select from a wide range of internet packages, software, hardware and IT support services.

“We have had a longstanding relationship with Vodacom and are excited to build on it by onboarding them as one of our infrastructure partners. They are a key fibre network operator, and this agreement allows us to offer our wide range of products and services to an additional 100 000 homes countrywide,” says Claire Williamson, senior product manager for FTTH at Vox.

Vodacom has networks built-in all provinces with a strong focus on residential estates and complexes, and little overlap with other infrastructure providers.

Vox also considers how it would fit in with their business model, and how easy it is to integrate with their IT systems and take advantage of automation, which is vital to providing customers with a seamless ordering and delivery experience.

“At this stage, there are fewer ISPs offering their services on Vodacom’s fibre network, compared to many other established open access networks, that have over 80 ISPs. We see this as a huge opportunity for Vox, as we are able to leverage our own nationwide on the ground presence, as well as our business and channel partners, to reach out to these customers,” adds Williamson.

With copper internet lines coming to end of life as early as 1 September in many areas around the country, customers should be actively considering shifting to fibre, and Williamson says that this agreement further gives Vox the ability to more easily migrate their existing ADSL customers within the Vodacom coverage area to fibre connections.

“More than just an internet connection, Vox can provide customers with a one-stop-shop for a wide range of hardware, software, online productivity applications and tools, cybersecurity solutions and even remote tech support services – be it just for regular home use, or to ensure that they have a reliable, secure and efficient work from home environment,” says Williamson.