Industry veteran joins Vumatel team

Vuma has appointed Francois Swart as its chief technology officer (CTO), a role that it believes will bolster the company’s continued focus on innovation and industry leadership.

Swart has more than 30 years’ experience in the telecommunications industry.

Dietlof Mare, CEO of Vuma, comments: “Francois brings to our leadership team, a unique experience and skill set that spans IT and telecommunications and we look forward to the role he will play in shaping our company’s technology portfolio.”

Prior to joining Vuma, Swart was the managing executive responsible for billing and IT systems architecture and development, IT services and infrastructure at Vodacom South Africa.

“We have seen unprecedented technology shifts and advancements in the last few years which require continuous learning and adoption in all aspects of managing technology,” Swart says. “A big part of this continuous adoption is innovation and creativity starts with the CTO.

“As I take on this role, I look forward to working in this dynamic and entrepreneurial industry and with a company that is passionate about creating value, improving service quality for our customers, and growing in new markets,” he adds.