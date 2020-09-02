Senior Database Administrator (DBA)

AVI Limited is a JSE listed company and is home to many of South Africa’s leading and best-loved brands including Five Roses, Frisco, Ellis Brown, Bakers, Willards and I&amp;J to name a few. Great international and local Fashion Brands in the AVI stable include Yardley, Lenthéric, Coty, Spitz, Carvela, Kurt Geiger, Lacoste, Gant and Green Cross Shoes. AVI’s brands are a household name in South Africa and growing every day.Duties and ResponsibilitiesInstalling, configuring, maintaining, and optimizing all SAP and other business-critical systems’ databases (SAP ERP, Solution Manager, MSBI etc.) as well as the supporting software and tools.

Perform close monitoring of the databases and react quickly to resolve complex problems as they occur.

Analysing the performance, capacity and trends of AVI’s system databases

Implement new databases, changes and/or upgrades where appropriate in line with the ITSS Infrastructure Change Management procedures in place

Diagnose and resolve complex problems relating to database performance

Maintain the database lifecycles

Administer and maintain the database and associated system monitoring and management platforms

Mentor and cross-skill members of the SAP Basis team

Document database Infrastructure

Provide input into database strategy and architecture

Provide database guidance in ITSS technical projects

Provide input into relevant processes, procedures and standards in conjunction with the SAP Basis Technical Lead and the Technical ManagerCompetenciesApply technical expertise

Thinking analytically

Thinking rationally

Thinking conceptually

Articulating Information

Staying Composed

Embracing Change

Planning and organising

Keeping commitments

Taking initiatives

Developing PersonallyExperience RequiredAt least 5 years’ experience in MS SQL administration in an SAP environment – ERP, PO and Ancillary SAP systems

At least 3 years’ experience in MS SQL Business Intelligence administration

At least 5 years’ experience in Microsoft Systems administration

5 years’ SAP HANA implementation and maintenance experience would be highly advantageous

AT LEAST 3 YEARS’ EXPERIENCE IN:

Data management and data processing flowcharting techniques

Reporting and query tools and practices

High Availability (HA) and Disaster Recovery (DR) options for MS SQL Server e.g. Storage Replication and Log shipping

Database indexes, index management, and statistics

MS SQL SSAS SSRS, and SSIS

Database/Application inventory

Database Patching and Upgrades

Performance monitoring and tuning

MS SQL Server monitoring utilities

Deployment of database change scripts

Good understanding of:

– Enterprise storage systems

– Enterprise server systems

– Enterprise Virtualisation platforms (VMWare)Minimum Qualifications RequiredMatric/Grade 12/NQF Level 4

Tertiary Degree or Diploma in IT and/or Engineering

BSc in Computer Science, Information Technology would be highly advantageousKnowledge RequiredCERTIFICATIONS:

MINIMUM:

MCSE

MS SQL Architecture and Programming SQL

MCSA: SQL [Phone Number Removed];

IDEAL:

Valid MCSE: Data Management and Analytics

Valid MCSE: Data Platform

Valid MCSE: Business Intelligence

Valid SAP HANA certification

