Senior Database Administrator (DBA)

Company Profile
AVI Limited is a JSE listed company and is home to many of South Africa’s leading and best-loved brands including Five Roses, Frisco, Ellis Brown, Bakers, Willards and I&amp;J to name a few. Great international and local Fashion Brands in the AVI stable include Yardley, Lenthéric, Coty, Spitz, Carvela, Kurt Geiger, Lacoste, Gant and Green Cross Shoes. AVI’s brands are a household name in South Africa and growing every day.Duties and ResponsibilitiesInstalling, configuring, maintaining, and optimizing all SAP and other business-critical systems’ databases (SAP ERP, Solution Manager, MSBI etc.) as well as the supporting software and tools.
Perform close monitoring of the databases and react quickly to resolve complex problems as they occur.
Analysing the performance, capacity and trends of AVI’s system databases
Implement new databases, changes and/or upgrades where appropriate in line with the ITSS Infrastructure Change Management procedures in place
Diagnose and resolve complex problems relating to database performance
Maintain the database lifecycles
Administer and maintain the database and associated system monitoring and management platforms
Mentor and cross-skill members of the SAP Basis team
Document database Infrastructure
Provide input into database strategy and architecture
Provide database guidance in ITSS technical projects
Provide input into relevant processes, procedures and standards in conjunction with the SAP Basis Technical Lead and the Technical ManagerCompetenciesApply technical expertise
Thinking analytically
Thinking rationally
Thinking conceptually
Articulating Information
Staying Composed
Embracing Change
Planning and organising
Keeping commitments
Taking initiatives
Developing PersonallyExperience RequiredAt least 5 years’ experience in MS SQL administration in an SAP environment – ERP, PO and Ancillary SAP systems
At least 3 years’ experience in MS SQL Business Intelligence administration
At least 5 years’ experience in Microsoft Systems administration
5 years’ SAP HANA implementation and maintenance experience would be highly advantageous
AT LEAST 3 YEARS’ EXPERIENCE IN:
Data management and data processing flowcharting techniques
Reporting and query tools and practices
High Availability (HA) and Disaster Recovery (DR) options for MS SQL Server e.g. Storage Replication and Log shipping
Database indexes, index management, and statistics
MS SQL SSAS SSRS, and SSIS
Database/Application inventory
Database Patching and Upgrades
Performance monitoring and tuning
MS SQL Server monitoring utilities
Deployment of database change scripts
Good understanding of:
– Enterprise storage systems
– Enterprise server systems
– Enterprise Virtualisation platforms (VMWare)Minimum Qualifications RequiredMatric/Grade 12/NQF Level 4
Tertiary Degree or Diploma in IT and/or Engineering
BSc in Computer Science, Information Technology would be highly advantageousKnowledge RequiredCERTIFICATIONS:
MINIMUM:
MCSE
MS SQL Architecture and Programming SQL
MCSA: SQL [Phone Number Removed];
IDEAL:
Valid MCSE: Data Management and Analytics
Valid MCSE: Data Platform
Valid MCSE: Business Intelligence
Valid SAP HANA certification