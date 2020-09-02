Thabo Molefe appointed as TransUnion’s strategic Africa portfolio Lead

TransUnion has announced Thabo Molefe as its new senior director for its African operations outside of South Africa as it looks to leverage its global capabilities and build its profile across the continent.

Molefe, the former executive director for South Africa & Rest of Africa for content and technology solutions provider LexisNexis, replaces Chad Reimers, who moves to a new position within TransUnion’s wider global business. Molefe will take responsibility for business development, stakeholder and regulatory engagement, and overall operations in seven countries in East and Southern Africa.

Lee Naik, CEO of TransUnion Africa, says TransUnion’s wider Africa capability is ‘a critical part’ of the company’s portfolio growth strategy, and that he is looking forward to extending its offering under Molefe’s leadership.

“Thabo has extensive experience in growing markets across Africa and has a proven track record of high-level stakeholder engagement. We’re confident that he will be able to position TransUnion’s global information and insights capabilities to take our business to the next level in these key markets,” says Naik.

Molefe, who took up his new role on 24 August 2020, has operated across the continent in a senior capacity for almost 20 years. He has previously fulfilled leadership roles at both LexisNexis and HP.

“TransUnion’s breadth and depth of data insights, and range of information solutions, are unmatched in this industry. I joined the company because I believe it has the potential to help even more African businesses make more informed decisions, and African consumers better manage their personal information and gain access to financial products and services,” says Molefe.

“I’m looking forward to deepening our relationships with clients, consumers and wider stakeholders, and helping the financial and digital lending communities establish trusted relationships and deliver great experiences and help create more economic opportunities.”