Lenovo names top partners

Kathy Gibson reports – Lenovo took its channel awards virtual on Thursday night (3 September), honouring its South African and SADC partners despite the Covid-19 lockdown.

The global Lenovo group has shown positive growth in the most recent quarter, thriving through the pandemic.

“Lenovo has never been afraid of being different,” says Thibault Dousson, GM of Lenovo South Africa. “We have never been brand that stands still or runs away from change. And this is change in its extreme form – but we are still here, recognising the small and big wins of the year gone by.”

Jim Holland, regional director Africa: DCG group at Lenovo, thanks partners for their support through a tough year. “I think you all deserve more than just recognition, but a thank you for your hard work and dedication; for your perseverance in the new reality.

“Most of all, thank you for believing in yourselves and in the Lenovo brand this year.”

Holland points out that some of the impressive achievements that DCG has notched up in the past year include being number one in server reliability, being one of the top 25 supply chain leaders, being the number one supercomputer vendor, 17 of the top 25 research institutions run on Lenovo servers, and the company is the top VMware partner in 2020.

Winners in the Lenovo Channel Awards 2019/20 are:

PCG Silver Partner – Collaborative IT Solutions

PCG Gold Partner – Micro-D

PCG Platinum Partner – Computron World

PCG Distributor – Rectron

Commercial SADC PCG Partner – Channel IT

PCG SADC Distributor – Drive Contol

PCG Services Partner – Partserve Channel Support

PDG Commercial Champion – Jaco Oosthuizen

DCG Silver Partner – EOH/Aptronics

DCG Gold Partner award – Business Connexion

DCG Platinum Partner – TCM

DCG Distributor – Mustek

DCG Services Partner – TCM

DCG Chamption – Trevor van Zyl

Consumer South Africa Retailer – Evetech

Consumer SADC Retailer – Furnmart

Consumer Gold Partner – Omni Digital

Consumer Platinum Partner – SOS Mobile

Consumer Champion – Mia Botha

Consumer Distribution – Axiz

Service Champion – Mike Khalira Phiri

Commercial Deal – Arshaad Samsodien and Tim Humphreys-Davies

Industry Executive – Spencer Chen