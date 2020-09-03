Lenovo names top partners

Kathy Gibson reports – Lenovo took its channel awards virtual on Thursday night (3 September), honouring its South African and SADC partners despite the Covid-19 lockdown.
The global Lenovo group has shown positive growth in the most recent quarter, thriving through the pandemic.
“Lenovo has never been afraid of being different,” says Thibault Dousson, GM of Lenovo South Africa. “We have never been brand that stands still or runs away from change. And this is change in its extreme form – but we are still here, recognising the small and big wins of the year gone by.”
Jim Holland, regional director Africa: DCG group at Lenovo, thanks partners for their support through a tough year. “I think you all deserve more than just recognition, but a thank you for your hard work and dedication; for your perseverance in the new reality.
“Most of all, thank you for believing in yourselves and in the Lenovo brand this year.”
Holland points out that some of the impressive achievements that DCG has notched up in the past year include being number one in server reliability, being one of the top 25 supply chain leaders, being the number one supercomputer vendor, 17 of the top 25 research institutions run on Lenovo servers, and the company is the top VMware partner in 2020.
Winners in the Lenovo Channel Awards 2019/20 are:
PCG Silver Partner – Collaborative IT Solutions
PCG Gold Partner – Micro-D
PCG Platinum Partner – Computron World
PCG Distributor – Rectron
Commercial SADC PCG Partner – Channel IT
PCG SADC Distributor – Drive Contol
PCG Services Partner – Partserve Channel Support
PDG Commercial Champion – Jaco Oosthuizen
DCG Silver Partner – EOH/Aptronics
DCG Gold Partner award – Business Connexion
DCG Platinum Partner – TCM
DCG Distributor – Mustek
DCG Services Partner – TCM
DCG Chamption – Trevor van Zyl
Consumer South Africa Retailer – Evetech
Consumer SADC Retailer – Furnmart
Consumer Gold Partner – Omni Digital
Consumer Platinum Partner – SOS Mobile
Consumer Champion – Mia Botha
Consumer Distribution – Axiz
Service Champion – Mike Khalira Phiri
Commercial Deal – Arshaad Samsodien and Tim Humphreys-Davies
Industry Executive – Spencer Chen