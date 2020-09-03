Business Data Analyst

6 month contract KEY RESPONSIBILITIES
- Consult with business to identify business problems and opportunities
- Assist with conceptualization, proposal of solution and business case development
- Analyse and evaluate business data & reporting requirements for both operational and analytical opportunities
- Extract and prepare data to support business reporting and analytical requirements
- Assist with business scenario analysis
- Assist with compilation of monthly statistics and reporting
- Administration, planning and organizing of work to ensure successful and on time delivery
- Ensure that solutions deliver on business expectation
- Analyse and decompose relevant business processes and understand the impact on business
- Elicit, analyse, document and maintain business requirements and functional specifications
- Participate in quality assurance and user acceptance testing
- Comply with company policies and procedures, standards and methodologies
- Stay current on industry practices and trends in the short term insurance and digital environments and contribute innovative ideas for the use of technology and improvement of processes
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
- Bachelor’s degree in B Comm, Business Science or Computer Science (major in Stats, Finance, Economics and IT (preferably and Honours Degree)
- Relevant Tertiary qualification or certificate/diploma in Business analysis from an industry recognized training institution
- 3 – 5 years’ experience as Business Analyst
- Experience with working in an agile environment e.g. scrum, managing product backlogs and writing user stories
- Experience in the use of software and process modeling methodologies and tools
- Experience in workshop facilitation and communication with stakeholders both internal and external and at different levels of the organisation
- Experience in the use of project management techniques and methodology advantageous
- Experience in the short term insurance industry advantageous
Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ([Email Address Removed] – replace the AT with @)Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful