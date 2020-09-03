Business Data Analyst

Sep 3, 2020

6 month contract KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

  • Consult with business to identify business problems and opportunities
  • Assist with conceptualization, proposal of solution and business case development
  • Analyse and evaluate business data & reporting requirements for both operational and analytical opportunities
  • Extract and prepare data to support business reporting and analytical requirements
  • Assist with business scenario analysis
  • Assist with compilation of monthly statistics and reporting
  • Administration, planning and organizing of work to ensure successful and on time delivery
  • Ensure that solutions deliver on business expectation
  • Analyse and decompose relevant business processes and understand the impact on business
  • Elicit, analyse, document and maintain business requirements and functional specifications
  • Participate in quality assurance and user acceptance testing
  • Comply with company policies and procedures, standards and methodologies
  • Stay current on industry practices and trends in the short term insurance and digital environments and contribute innovative ideas for the use of technology and improvement of processes

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

  • Bachelor’s degree in B Comm, Business Science or Computer Science (major in Stats, Finance, Economics and IT (preferably and Honours Degree)
  • Relevant Tertiary qualification or certificate/diploma in Business analysis from an industry recognized training institution
  • 3 – 5 years’ experience as Business Analyst
  • Experience with working in an agile environment e.g. scrum, managing product backlogs and writing user stories
  • Experience in the use of software and process modeling methodologies and tools
  • Experience in workshop facilitation and communication with stakeholders both internal and external and at different levels of the organisation
  • Experience in the use of project management techniques and methodology advantageous
  • Experience in the short term insurance industry advantageous

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ([Email Address Removed] – replace the AT with @)Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful

