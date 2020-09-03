Business Data Analyst

6 month contract KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

Consult with business to identify business problems and opportunities

Assist with conceptualization, proposal of solution and business case development

Analyse and evaluate business data & reporting requirements for both operational and analytical opportunities

Extract and prepare data to support business reporting and analytical requirements

Assist with business scenario analysis

Assist with compilation of monthly statistics and reporting

Administration, planning and organizing of work to ensure successful and on time delivery

Ensure that solutions deliver on business expectation

Analyse and decompose relevant business processes and understand the impact on business

Elicit, analyse, document and maintain business requirements and functional specifications

Participate in quality assurance and user acceptance testing

Comply with company policies and procedures, standards and methodologies

Stay current on industry practices and trends in the short term insurance and digital environments and contribute innovative ideas for the use of technology and improvement of processes

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

Bachelor’s degree in B Comm, Business Science or Computer Science (major in Stats, Finance, Economics and IT (preferably and Honours Degree)

Relevant Tertiary qualification or certificate/diploma in Business analysis from an industry recognized training institution

3 – 5 years’ experience as Business Analyst

Experience with working in an agile environment e.g. scrum, managing product backlogs and writing user stories

Experience in the use of software and process modeling methodologies and tools

Experience in workshop facilitation and communication with stakeholders both internal and external and at different levels of the organisation

Experience in the use of project management techniques and methodology advantageous

Experience in the short term insurance industry advantageous

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ([Email Address Removed] – replace the AT with @)Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful

