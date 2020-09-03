Developer – C# / .NET (Intermediate)

Developer – C# / .Net (Intermediate) (Parvana)About the Client:

A solid, blue-chip, trusted and large consulting company, this organisation offers the option to be head office or client based. They do work with all staff to define career paths and encourage mentoring as a way of helping pass on skills and knowledge for career advancement. Most of the work is for local clients but they do international off-shore development too.

Responsibilities:

Working independently and as part of a team in an Agile environment using the Microsoft stack of technologies.

Delivering of enhancements and features as requested by the Product Owner will be required, as well as ad-hoc fixes to existing functionality.

Qualifications:

Relevant Degree or 3/4-year technical Diploma.

Honours or postgraduate degree preferred.

Skills / Experience:

2 – 5 years hands on development experience.

C# / .Net experience essential.

Strong theoretical programming grounding required

Microsoft SQL Server experience.

Experience in the following would be beneficial: Web Services (Microsoft WCF and WebAPI). Microsoft Web Application Technologies (MVC). Entity Framework. Git Source Control. Agile & Test-Driven Development experience. Mentorship & recruitment / interviewing experience. Scrum master certification or experience running a scrum team. Financial industry exposure.



