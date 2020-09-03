Senior .NET Developer

Cape Town

Our client, who specialises in the Mobile Marketing, is looking for an Expert .NET Developer to join their team.

Responsibilities:

Experience with clients and meeting client expectations

Communicating at a management level

Meeting customer software requirements and develop software applications and programs to spec

create and maintain databases

Experience with Cloud Hosting platforms (Azure)

Good knowledge of SOLID Principals

You’ll be working with the following languages and tech stack:

.NET

C#

.NET CORE

SQL

ASP.NET

Azure

Some of the perks you’ll enjoy:

Exciting projects

Rapid career progression

Remote

Salary up to 80k

