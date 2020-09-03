Solution Architect

Solution Architect (Parvana)About the Client:

A solid, blue-chip, trusted and large consulting company, this organisation offers the option to be head office or client based. They do work with all staff to define career paths and encourage mentoring as a way of helping pass on skills and knowledge for career advancement. Most of the work is for local clients but they do international off-shore development too.

Responsibilities:

Providing technical and non-technical solutions for requirements presented by Business, as well as any technical solutions required in the application to either enhance or ensure the application is solid.

Driving and ensuring that the relevant organizational and team processes are followed.

Helping define technical processes and standards.

Providing support to Systems Analysts, BAs, Testers and Developers through analysis, design and implementation.

Developing software and implementing enhancements as part of a team.

Keeping up to date with new technologies.

Acting as a bridge between business, external teams and your team

Assuming responsibility for continued solution alignment throughout the project lifecycles.

Helping drive delivery and ensuring that the relevant processes are adhered to.

Driving continuous improvements (both technical and non-technical).

Interacting with clients, account and project management relating to:

Systems / project design sessions (input on different options, architectural considerations, technology stack, etc.). Project / solution feasibility, initial scoping (estimations), potential resource requirements. Technical solutions / systems / product roadmaps.



Qualifications:

Relevant Degree or 3/4-year technical Diploma.

Honours or postgraduate degree preferred.

Skills / Experience:

8+ years hands on development experience.

Strong theoretical programming grounding required.

Experience with the SDLC within an Agile environment.

Application design & architecture (patterns, best practices, technologies, n-tier and microservices).

OO design principles (SOLID).

Source Control (preferably GIT).

Continuous Integration & Delivery Practices.

Integration Patterns and Technologies and Standards (SOAP, REST).

Knowledge of Cloud Platforms (i.e. AWS or AZURE).

Experience in the following would be beneficial: Scrum, KANBAN. ArchiMate, TOGAF. AWS, AZURE, GCP. Docker / Kubernetes / OpenShift. Cloud Certification (AWS). Exposure to financial services industry preferable.



