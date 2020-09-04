Beer manufacturers commit to zero tolerance for lockdown transgressors

The Beer Association of South Africa (BASA) has committed itself to identifying establishments found breaking the law and cutting off their supply.

Beer manufacturers will be requesting the details from municipalities and provincial liquor authorities of businesses whose licenses have been revoked since sales resumed and will stop the supply of alcohol to them. It states that it will continue to blacklist such businesses as part of our ongoing drive to encourage responsible alcohol distribution and consumption.

While the majority of outlets and restaurants are complying with the lockdown regulations, there have been reports of businesses who are selling and serving alcohol outside of the legal trading hours, the association says.

“We have also had reports of outlets not adhering to social distancing protocols and thereby putting the health and safety of their customers at risk.”

The Beer Association of South Africa has come out in support of government’s enforcement efforts against businesses breaching the lockdown regulations. “We do this in recognition of the dangers of alcohol abuse, as well as the need for the alcohol industry to be sustainable. South Africa can simply not afford another clampdown on a sector that supports one million livelihoods.”