BI Analyst

Purpose of the role:

Enhance the decision-making of management through the extraction and use of data to develop appropriate analyses of client behaviour and business trends, providing real insight and perspective by creating and utilising reports as well as making recommendations and proposals.

Qualification:

A relevant tertiary qualification with majors in Finance, Statistics, Computer Science, Engineering and or Operational Research required OR 4+ years’ experience in an Analysis role.

Experience:

Ã¯û€šÂ· 3+ years’ experience in an Analysis role in either;

Credit Life Cycle or parts thereof (e.g. Granting, Credit Book or Recoveries) OR Operations, and Marketing functions (e.g. Product Uptake, Service Metrics, Consumer Behaviour and Market Research)

Ã¯û€šÂ· SQL experience (intermediate to advanced level)

Ã¯û€šÂ· Excel experience (intermediate to advanced level)

Ã¯û€šÂ· Qlikview and or PowerBI experience (advantage)

Ã¯û€šÂ· Knowledge of retail banking operational areas (Advantageous)

Skills:

Ã¯û€šÂ· Analytical

Ã¯û€šÂ· Ability to work with people

Ã¯û€šÂ· Ability to relate and network

Ã¯û€šÂ· Ability to present and communicate information effectively

Ã¯û€šÂ· Ability to persuade and influence stakeholders

Ã¯û€šÂ· Ability to plan and organize

Ã¯û€šÂ· Ability to deliver results and meet customer expectations

Ã¯û€šÂ· Ability to adapt and respond to change

Ã¯û€šÂ· Report writing

Ã¯û€šÂ· Self-starter (initiate and run with complex work items with limited supervision)

Ã¯û€šÂ· Creative and innovative (think outside of the box to solve unfamiliar problems and add new and insightful perspectives)

