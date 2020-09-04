Datacentrix is Veeam’s top African subscription reseller

Datacentrix has been selected as the Subscription Reseller Partner of 2019 in Africa by Veeam Software.

The annual awards recognise Africa’s Veeam Value-Added Resellers (VVARs) and Veeam Cloud & Service Provider (VCSP) partners who have not only demonstrated success in providing Veeam availability solutions to their customers, but who have also provided first-class support, expert knowledge, continued product education, and accelerated Veeam’s Act II, the evolution into the Hybrid Cloud.

Datacentrix was recognised as Subscription Reseller Partner of 2019 in Africa, for successfully closing the greatest number of subscription deals.

“We are excited to recognise and honour Datacentrix as the best Subscription Reseller Partner,” says Lisa Strydom, channel manager: Africa at Veeam.

“This partner holds a Platinum Value-Added Reseller status with Veeam and their success is a great example of what can be achieved through an engaging partnership. Datacentrix is consistent in their performance and always willing to go the extra mile to achieve remarkable results.”

“As a Veeam Service Provider and one of the organisation’s first Platinum resellers, Datacentrix is thrilled to receive recognition once again this year,” says Duarte Guerra, solution architect: enterprise at Datacentrix.

“This partnership allows the two organisations to broaden their combined reach within the local marketplace and enhance their shared purpose. The alliance between Veeam and Datacentrix is centred on a common vision, with both organisations playing to each other’s unique strengths, namely strategy, leadership and marketing capabilities.

“Datacentrix looks forward to continuing this collaboration with Veeam for the coming years,” he adds.