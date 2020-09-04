First Distribution signs up Supermicro for Africa

First Distribution, a leading pan-African distributor for cybersecurity, datacentre, enterprise and cloud solutions, has signed an agreement to distribute Supermicro offerings into West, East, Central and South Africa.

Supermicro is a global leader and leading manufacturer of high performance, highly-efficient server technology, providing end to end green computing solutions to the datacentre, cloud computing, enterprise IT, big data and high performance computing environments.

Tony Abrahall, Executive Director of First Distribution, comments: “The addition of Supermicro to our portfolio provides us with a strong server and storage brand across Sub-Saharan Africa. This is particularly relevant in the MSP and CSP markets, which are very high growth areas for us across the continent. We look forward to a long and successful partnership with Supermicro”

“As we continue to expand our business across the globe, selecting the right partner plays an important role in our success in penetrating and growing our market share,” says Wynand Möller, the Regional Manager in Africa for Supermicro.

“First Distribution is a well-established distributor with a proven track record in the African market, who utilises their expert knowledge and extensive partner network to deliver innovative and customised solutions to their channel partners.

“First Distribution is therefore the perfect partner for Supermicro in East, West and Southern Africa.”

With its Building Block Solutions approach, Supermicro is able to provide a broad range of SKUs, so it can build and deliver application-optimised solutions based upon customers’ exact requirements.

Supermicro rapidly incorporates the latest technological innovations into its products and works closely with technology partners to deliver the latest generation of cutting-edge solutions across server, storage, and networking platforms.

The manufacturer is founded and headquartered in the US, with global operations in more than 100 countries. It has annual revenues of $3,5-billion and is ranked among the Fortune 1000 companies.

It is a leader in enterprise, cloud, artificial intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) and last year shipped 1,2-million server and storage nodes.

More information on First Distribution, visit https://firstdistribution.com