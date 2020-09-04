Huawei Mobile Services adds a browser

Huawei has introduced its own secure, high-speed web browser designed specifically for the Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) ecosystem as the official browser on Huawei devices.

Huawei Browser includes Internet browsing, searching, and privacy protection.

Features include secure browsing; a newsfeed; a desktop site; private mode; night mode and password saver.

Other benefits of Huawei Browser include gesture navigation ; blocked images for focused reading and to save data; adjustable font sizes; and ad filtering.