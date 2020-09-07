Our client is a Retail Giant looking for a Business Analyst Team Lead to join their growing team. They are known for their fantastic goods and prices. They are based on the foothills of Cape Town
Required Experience:
– 5 – 10 years in a Managment role desirable
– 5 – 10 years IT Experience desirable
– 5 years Business Analysis Techniques (IT)
– 5 years Business Process Management
– 3-5 Years Business Requirements Writing
– 3 – 5 years’ Experience in projects related to tooling for professionals (e.g. Incident Management tools, Integration tools, release management tools, etc.)
3-5 Years’ Experience in projects dealing with IT Specific environments, such as Information Security, Application Monitoring, Enterprise data management tools, Networks, and shared platforms etc.
– 3 – 5 years expert knowledge and experience in working in Agile methodologies
3 – 5 years Aris Tool