Facebook blocks end of life live broadcast

Facebook has blocked the live broadcast of a man who aimed to document his death on the social media platform.

Frenchman Alain Cocq initially appealed for a medically-assisted death, which was denied by president Emmanual Macron.

Cocq wanted to show followers his death after he stopped taking any food or drink and, on Friday, took what he said would be his last liquid meal.

The 57-year-old plumber suffers from a degenerative illness and has lived in pain for 34 years. In his Facebook post on Friday, he said he prefers to die.

Cocq planned to live-broadcast the end of his life, but Facebook has blocked this.

“Our hearts go out to Alain Cocq and those who are affected by this sad situation,” according to a Facebook statement. “While we respect his decision to draw attention to this complex and difficult issue, based on the guidance of experts, we have taken steps to keep Alain from broadcasting live, as we do not allow the depiction of suicide attempts.”