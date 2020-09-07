Integration Engineer

Our Client who is a well known Retail Giant Based in Brackenfell are currently looking for an Integration Support Engineer to join their dynamic team. They are know throughout South Africa for their great prices and deals.

Minimum Qualification Required:

– Matric

– IT-related tertiary qualification

– Certified IBM Websphere MQ administrator

– Linux or Windows certification

Skills Required:

– 5 Years working with Linux, Windows and AIX Environments

– 5 Years working with IBM Websphere Broker and MQ

– 5 Years working with SQL databases

– 5 Years Production and standby support

– 5 Years Custom scripting

– 5 Years Installation, configuration, testing and maintaining operating systems, application software and system management tools

– 5 Years of Incident management

– 3 Years DevOps duties

– 3 Years Mentoring

For more information on this great opportunity, please send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

