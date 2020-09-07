Intel debuts 11th generation processors

Intel has launched its next-generation mobile PC processors and the evolution of its broad ecosystem partnerships.

New 11th Gen Intel Core processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics (code-named Tiger Lake) are the world’s best processors for thin-and-light laptops with unmatched capabilities for real-world productivity, collaboration, creation, gaming and entertainment across Windows and ChromeOS-based laptops.

Leveraging Intel’s new SuperFin process technology, 11th Gen Intel Core processors optimise power efficiency with leading performance and responsiveness while running at significantly higher frequencies versus prior generations.

More than 150 designs based on 11th Gen Intel Core processors are expected from partners including Acer, Asus, Dell, Dynabook, HP, Lenovo, LG, MSI, Razer, Samsung and others.

Intel also introduced the Intel Evo platform brand for laptop designs verified to the second edition specification and KEIs of the Project Athena innovation program.

Based on 11th Gen Intel Core processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics, devices featuring the Intel Evo badge are verified to be the best laptops for getting things done. More than 20 verified designs are expected this year.

“11th Gen Intel Core processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics are a major leap forward in real-world processor performance and are the best laptop processors we have built,” says Gregory Bryant, Intel executive vice-president and GM of the Client Computing Group.

“From productivity and content creation to entertainment and gaming, when you pick a system powered by 11th Gen Intel Core – especially one of our new Intel Evo co-engineered and verified designs – you know you are getting the best laptop experience possible.”

The new Intel Evo platform brand are based on 11th Gen Intel Core processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics and verified to the second edition specification and key experience indicators of Project Athena under an intensified testing methodology, Intel and its co-engineering partners are once again raising the bar for laptop experiences.

By measuring workflows under real-world conditions for consistent performance and battery life together, Intel’s testing and measurement methodology provides a preview into how a laptop will perform each day.

Only the laptop designs that consistently meet or beat the KEIs and specification are verified to use the Intel Evo badge. KEI targets are minimums and include:

* Consistent responsiveness on battery;

* System wake from sleep in less than 1 second;

* Nine or more hours of real-world battery life on systems with FHD displays; and

* Fast charging with up to a four-hour charge in under 30 minutes on systems with FHD displays.

Intel Evo platforms also feature best-in-class wired and wireless connectivity with integrated Thunderbolt 4 universal cable connectivity and Intel WiFi 6 (Gig+), as well as premium audio, webcam and display, all wrapped in sleek thin-and-light form factors for a premium experience.

11th Gen Intel Core processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics are the world’s best processors for thin-and-light laptops across both Windows and ChromeOS.

They represent Intel’s most ambitious system-on-chip (SoC), delivering more than a generational leap in performance and the best experiences for U-series laptops in productivity, creation, gaming, entertainment and collaboration.

A broad range of integrated features fuel the best thin-and-light platforms available with optimised CPU, GPU, artificial intelligence (AI) acceleration, software optimisation and platform capabilities that maximize real-world performance on the applications and features people use the most:

* Rich collaboration: 11th Gen processors are the best for collaboration with more immersive and personal AI-enhanced experiences, including enhanced audio with CPU offload for background noise suppression via Intel Gaussian and Neural Accelerator 2.0 (Intel GNA), AI-accelerated background blur and video super-resolution, the latest video decode and integrated Intel Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) – the best WiFi technology for video conferencing10 – all on a thin-and-light PC.

* Productivity performance: More than 20% faster office productivity versus competitive products and on workflows that reflect how people use their laptops every day. Integrated Thunderbolt 4 capabilities also enable up to four ports for connecting to a universe of peripherals and single-cable access to fast-charging, external monitors and extended storage.

* Advanced content creation: Up to 2,7-times faster real-world photo editing and up to 2x faster real-world video editing11 versus competitive products, in addition to support for 8K HDR displays and up to four simultaneous 4K HDR displays.

* Immersive entertainment: 11th Gen Intel Core processors are the first in the industry with hardware-supported Dolby Vision, delivering more immersive content experiences and improving system-level power by approximately 20% versus the previous generation, translating to more than an hour of additional video streaming on battery.

* New gaming experiences: With up to twice the game performance over the previous generation, play Borderlands 3, Far Cry New Dawn, Hitman 2 and other popular game titles for the first time at 1080p on Intel’s integrated graphics. Share your success with friends with ability to game plus stream more than 2-times faster than competitive products. All of this on integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics and in a thin-and-light design.