Online booking for Covid-19 diagnostic PCR tests

As borders re-open and travel restrictions ease gradually, convenient and reliable pre-departure Covid-19 testing solutions are already being made mandatory by some countries, while others are considering implementing them for all incoming travellers to ease the pressure of on-arrival testing.

VFS Global has launched an online appointment booking service for Covid-19 diagnostic PCR tests in 68 locations across all nine provinces. The service is offered in association with the accredited PathCare Laboratory.

“At Your Doorstep” services are also offered that enables sample collection from customers’ home.

Samples are collected by trained medical professionals from PathCare and the reports sent directly to the registered email address of the customer, ensuring full confidentiality.

The Covid-19 diagnostic PCR tests are open for all and not limited to travellers.

Jiten Vyas, regional group chief operations officer at VFS Global, comments: “We are pleased to be bringing our customers ease of access to a much-needed service in the current scenario. With Covid testing fast becoming a necessity, especially for international travel, VFS Global is pleased to provide a seamless booking system for our customers.”