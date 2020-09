PHP Developer

My client based in CT is recruiting for a skilled PHP Developer to join a team of skilled Developers.

We are looking for:

UNIX language, Python or JavaScript.

You will be responsible for programming website, an extreme good eye for UX, you will be responsible for back-end development.

2-3 years’ experience in PHP, HTML, CSS and CakePhP.

Good understanding of MVC Principles.

