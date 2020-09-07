SA users hit with 18 000 malicious apps

Nearly 1,7-million mobile subscribers are infected with mobile malware in South Africa alone, according to full year 2019 data by Secure-D.

According to the company, malware is the main culprit responsible for airtime theft and mobile ad fraud evident in the country, with 18 000 instances found on South African users’ devices. Users are urged to be vigilant and take measures.

Mobile malware can either be downloaded on the device by the user via an app or come pre-installed. Once activated on the device, mobile malware becomes part of a “botnet” (short for robot network) of infected devices. These botnets, networks of malware-infused devices, are being remote-controlled at scale by a “bot-herder”.

In the case of mobile ad fraud, the malicious application visits websites, clicks on banner ads and simulates a real person going through a subscription or other Direct Carrier Billing purchase processes. It even overrides a two-step authentication process all the while remaining undetected by the user. The fraudsters’ goal is to claim pay-outs from advertisers for bogus traffic.

The result is unsolicited airtime charges with users being able to detect the early signs of a malware infection when they see their mobile data plan being rapidly depleted with no apparent reason.

What is especially tricky about mobile malware is that it continues to operate without raising the suspicions of the user of the device.

Tricks include making sure the app functions well even when malware runs in the background or ensuring that excessive battery drain doesn’t occur.

Some apps change their name after they have been downloaded or remain totally out of sight so they cannot be found at the homepage of a device with an app icon.

In 2019 Secure-D detected a total of 1,69-million malware-infected devices in South Africa, spanning 18 000 different applications.

The three worst offending apps in the country for the June to August 2020 period are:

* Shareit – Sharing app with cross-platform transfer speed and free online feeds including movies, videos, music, wallpapers, GIFs.

* Vivavideo – An app for editing photos and videos. It has been downloaded more than 100-million times worldwide, and Secure-D has blocked more than half a million fraudulent transactions originating from the app in South Africa alone.

* StatusSaver – An app that shows users’ statuses from four different apps and environments.

Geoffrey Cleaves, head of Secure-D, comments: “Malware can be responsible for creating millions of dollars of fraudulent revenue. It impacts consumers’ pockets and mobile service experience by eating up their data, incurring unwanted charges, and affecting the performance of their phones.

“The mobile advertising fraud market is worth more than $40-billionn annually. Dressing up to appear as legitimate and often popular applications, undetected malware damages the industry’s reputation, leaving mobile operators and their customers exposed, picking up the tab.”