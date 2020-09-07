Zindi launches platform to place Africa’s data science talent

Zindi has launched its new recruitment platform to help organisations around the world find the data science talent they need.

Zindi will draw on its community of more than 18 000 data scientists across Africa and the rest of the world to match companies and organisations with the right talent for the job at hand.

“Zindi has the largest community of data scientists in Africa, which makes us uniquely positioned to help organisations find the talent they are looking for,” says Celina Lee, CEO of Zindi. “We are proud to be pioneering a data-driven, evidence-based approach to data science recruitment in Africa to ensure you get candidates with the proven skills you need.”

Zindi’s launch is in response to a clear need from organisations operating in Africa. Many of the companies Zindi works with have expressed their frustrations in not being able to find the right talent in Africa for their needs through traditional channels.

Over the last two years, the company has accumulated a pool of data scientists in Africa, many of whom are looking for work – 55% of Zindi users are actively looking for their next professional opportunity. These users cover a wide range of data science skills and languages, and 75% have a bachelor’s degree or higher qualification. Many are new to the data science field, but approximately half of them boast more than a year of data science experience.

Zindi has already helped to place several candidates with our partners around Africa