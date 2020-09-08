CoCre8 signs distribution for Fujitsu scanners

CoCre8 Technology Solutions has announced a partnership with Fujitsu PFU, a wholly owned subsidiary of Fujitsu Limited (Japan).

PFU offers a broad portfolio of document scanners for professional personal, desktop, workgroup, high-volume production, networked environments, and document imaging software solutions.

CoCre8 will distribute PFU’s image scanner equipment into South Africa as well as English-speaking Africa where it will focus on large strategic opportunities within the public and private sectors.

CoCre8 has an extensive reach into these regions through an established partner landscape and the image scanner range compliments the extensive product and solution range that we already have to offer.

Formerly Fujitsu South Africa, CoCre8 Technology Solutions has transformed its operating model within South Africa. The South African investment consortium, which previously held 25% plus one share of the company, has acquired the balance of the Fujitsu shareholding, creating a 100% locally owned entity as of 1 April 2020.

CoCre8 achieved a Level 2 broad-based black economic empowerment (B-BBEE) rating and looks after Fujitsu’s interests in South Africa and English-speaking Africa by being the exclusive Fujitsu OEM representative for Africa.

The range of image scanners will provide customers with solutions ranging from high-quality scanning solutions for standard or advanced applications.

CoCre8 will also offer entry-level scanning solutions for budget-conscious organisations wanting to accelerate their digital transformation journey.

The company is able to help customers and partners with their day to day challenges that might include:

* Scan and route documents to automate processes and streamline workflows;

* Provide a document capturing solution to enable the digitalisation of business;

* Overcome the problems of legacy, basic document capture process solution which does not meet requirements;

* Help businesses that lack the time, IT expertise and resources to evaluate, develop and implement a solution.

The Fujitsu scanners are well known in the market, with almost 85% of government entities making use of these devices.

Attributes of the product line-up include:

* Professional premium look and feel;

* Light and durable;

* Options and varieties to cover all requirement; and

* Price competitive.

Industry specific use cases include the following:

* Healthcare – patient records, claim processing, order entry, clinical data repositories, pharmacy/prescription;

* Education – student records, financial aid, student housing, grants/endowments;

* Government – historical records, parking management, compliance documents;

* Accounts departments – invoices, bills, payment records;

* Legal – legal briefs, discovery documents, wills, estate, trusts, client records; and

* HR – employee records, contract management, privacy regulations, expense claims, timesheets, resumes.