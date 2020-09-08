Comstor announces CCNP winners

Comstor has wrapped up its global Cisco Certified Network Professional (CCNP) incentive campaign with a South African team member from HCL Axon SA holding his own against global peers.

The programme was designed to help resellers bolster certifications and enhance their internal skills complement on their path to CCNP certification.

The programme, which ran over a four-month period, from April to July 2020, was designed to deliver maximum awareness among Cisco 2 Tier resellers and encourage improved learning among its global channel.

As part of the CCNP incentive, Comstor offered DCCOR training that allows resellers to become more prepared for an upcoming CCNP certification.

Local winner, Punit Joshi from HCL Axon SA, will receive the DCCOR training for free hosted by Comstor.

Comstor’s local CDI lead Lutho Nqini and the rest of the team spear headed the campaign.

“At Comstor, we believe that ongoing skills development and enabling lifelong learning for our resellers is imperative to maintaining a competitive advantage in our market,” says Louise Taute, Comstor director southern Africa at Westcon-Comstor. “More importantly, a happy internal team that experiences a large degree of job satisfaction and empowerment, and that have the skills to support them make for a successful business.”

The DCCOR training in preparation for the CCNP, with a value of over $4 500.00, has been provided to winners for free. In addition, Cisco Comstor will offer training vouchers of $400.00 and $200.00 as second and third prizes.

Local CCNP Incentive winners will also receive a Comstor branded hamper.