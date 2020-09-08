Data Scientist

Are you a Data Scientist seeking new challenges? Well we have the right job for you! A well-established IT company is seeking a Data Scientist to join their Century City based team.

Requirements:

– 3-5 years’ experience in manipulating data sets and building statistical models.

– Skilled in various languages such as C, C++ and Python.

– Experienced in AWS, Google Analytics, Adobe Analytics, Hadoop, Hive, Power BI, D3 etc.

– Master’s or PhD Degree in a relevant field (Statistics, Computer Science, Mathematics etc.)

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed] . You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website www.tumaini.co.za

