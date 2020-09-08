Pivotal Data partners with Infobip

Infobip has signed up Pivotal Data under its Partner Connect Programme.

Pivotal Data has integrated Infobip’s WhatsApp Business API and SMS solutions into its contact centre and Customer Experience (CX) offerings.

The company is a specialist provider of contact centre, CX and enterprise communication solutions and assists organisations by consulting, implementing and managing solutions that simplify complexity in order to create agile, customer-centric organisations.

The partnership, according to Corne Grobbelaar, product development executive at Pivotal Data, will allow the group to resell the WhatsApp Business API and SMS solutions to enterprises that want to provide a single platform via which their customers can communicate with them.

“This is a boost for our contact centre solutions, which can deliver the flexibility to our customers who want to add these digital channels to their offerings.”

He explains that the WhatsApp solution is particularly important in the South African context, as companies continue to implement their digital transformation strategies, and seek to provide digital channels that make it easy for their customers to communicate with them over chat platforms.

Grobbelaar says that Pivotal Data’s decision to partner with Infobip was based on Infobip’s enterprise footprint and the company’s ability to provide accessible, innovative communication technology enabling partners to grown and innovate.

“We needed an enterprise carrier and provider to partner with, who could deliver these solutions at scale. The WhatsApp for Business API solution allows customers to deliver messages, campaigns, and broadcasts over different digital channels. This is very powerful.” he says.

Shaun Van Rooyen, strategic accounts and partnerships manager at Infobip, comments: “It has been a great pleasure to work with Pivotal Data on this project. The company has long been earmarked as a strategic contact centre application provider and an excellent partner for Infobip. The partnership means that, with Infobip’s global footprint, we will be able to expose Pivotal Data to the wider African market.”