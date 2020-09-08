Senior Fullstack Developer

Our Client is one of South Africa’s leading full-service digital agencies, delivering best-in-class strategy, creative, and technology. The agency is young, dynamic and growing rapidly and we are constantly looking for great digital professionals who really want to make a major impact on the digital landscape. We are currently seeking a Senior Full Stack Developer to join our Cape Town team. We need someone who will have no problem fitting into this driven and dynamic environment.

Responsibilities

– Development of new database driven serve side applications

– Development of modifications and add-on modules to existing serve side applications

– Trouble- shooting of serve side applications

– The candidate must have a good understanding of database and must be able to simply the data flow.

– Develop quality, back end and front end code following coding standards and best practices.

– Assist with code reviews for more junior team members and enforce coding standards and best practices.

– Foresee possible project challenges

– Write technical specifications for project.

– Maintain technical knowledge of industry standards, best practices and trends.

– Providing accurate timing estimates on work.

– Mentoring more junior team members

– Slicing up designs to create websites, Facebook campaigns while ensuring that the final product is an exact representation of initial design.

– Making websites cross browser/ cross platforms compatible.

Attributes/ Competencies

– Able to function under consistent high pressure and be deadline driven.

– Think literally and can find feasible and secure solutions to apparently impossible problems.

– Exceptional quality of output and attention to detail are a natural part of your skill set. Adheres to best practices and standards.

– Self-starter and driven.

– Enjoys leading edge technology

– Enjoys people and working in a team but can work efficiently on your own as well

– Be logical in their thinking and be able to simplify complex processes into manageable modular steps.

– Must be a resourceful person ale to find elegant solutions in an environment where new challenges often arise.

– Passion about their skills

– Ethical considerations and confidentiality are concepts which come naturally to you.

Skill Requirements

– PHP

– MySQL

– Node.js

– WordPress

– Laravel

– Expression Engine

– Linux

– Rest/XML.JSON/oAuth

– Bitbucket/GIT

– Facebook/Twitter Intergration Facebook FBML

– MVC/ Pure OO programming

– Experience with a Front-End JS Framework, React/ Vue.js/ jQuery

– Css Pre-processing e.g. LESS/ SASS

– HTML5 & CSS3

– Experience with Front- End build tools e.g Gulp/ Grunt/ Webpack

– Photoshop

Requirement Background

– 4+ years of PHP OO/ Procedural Programming experience working on a LAMP environment.

– 4+ years of MySQL experience

– Experience with Web2.0/HTMLS using JavaScript framework

– Must have experience with frameworks and content management system.

– Minimum of 4 years’ experience in Front End Development.

