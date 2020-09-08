Senior Fullstack Developer

Our Client is one of South Africa’s leading full-service digital agencies, delivering best-in-class strategy, creative, and technology. The agency is young, dynamic and growing rapidly and we are constantly looking for great digital professionals who really want to make a major impact on the digital landscape. We are currently seeking a Senior Full Stack Developer to join our Cape Town team. We need someone who will have no problem fitting into this driven and dynamic environment.
Responsibilities
– Development of new database driven serve side applications
– Development of modifications and add-on modules to existing serve side applications
– Trouble- shooting of serve side applications
– The candidate must have a good understanding of database and must be able to simply the data flow.
– Develop quality, back end and front end code following coding standards and best practices.
– Assist with code reviews for more junior team members and enforce coding standards and best practices.
– Foresee possible project challenges
– Write technical specifications for project.
– Maintain technical knowledge of industry standards, best practices and trends.
– Providing accurate timing estimates on work.
– Mentoring more junior team members
– Slicing up designs to create websites, Facebook campaigns while ensuring that the final product is an exact representation of initial design.
– Making websites cross browser/ cross platforms compatible.
Attributes/ Competencies
– Able to function under consistent high pressure and be deadline driven.
– Think literally and can find feasible and secure solutions to apparently impossible problems.
– Exceptional quality of output and attention to detail are a natural part of your skill set. Adheres to best practices and standards.
– Self-starter and driven.
– Enjoys leading edge technology
– Enjoys people and working in a team but can work efficiently on your own as well
– Be logical in their thinking and be able to simplify complex processes into manageable modular steps.
– Must be a resourceful person ale to find elegant solutions in an environment where new challenges often arise.
– Passion about their skills
– Ethical considerations and confidentiality are concepts which come naturally to you.
Skill Requirements
– PHP
– MySQL
– Node.js
– WordPress
– Laravel
– Expression Engine
– Linux
– Rest/XML.JSON/oAuth
– Bitbucket/GIT
– Facebook/Twitter Intergration Facebook FBML
– MVC/ Pure OO programming
– Experience with a Front-End JS Framework, React/ Vue.js/ jQuery
– Css Pre-processing e.g. LESS/ SASS
– HTML5 & CSS3
– Experience with Front- End build tools e.g Gulp/ Grunt/ Webpack
– Photoshop
Requirement Background
– 4+ years of PHP OO/ Procedural Programming experience working on a LAMP environment.
– 4+ years of MySQL experience
– Experience with Web2.0/HTMLS using JavaScript framework
– Must have experience with frameworks and content management system.
– Minimum of 4 years’ experience in Front End Development.
Please note: only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.