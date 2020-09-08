Updates on NSFAS applications for 2021

By August 31, the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) had received more than 160 536 applications since the opening date, on 3 August 2020.

During the first month, on average, NSFAS has been receiving more than 5 000 applications a day, with the number going as high as 6 000 during the last days of August. To date over 188 733 applications have been submitted.

NSFAS anticipates a high volume in applications leading up to the closing date due to the recent economic suffocation due to Covid-19. Applications are opened for Grade 9 to12 learners and out of school youth who wish to further their studies at any public technical and vocational education and training (TVET) college or universities across the country.

Prospective applicants are urged to apply on time before the closing date of 30 November 2020. Applications can be submitted online via a smartphone, personal computer, or by using the applications centres of NSFAS partners.

The National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) is assisitng applicants to use their facilities as application centres, free of charge. NYDA has centres across nine provinces, offering a variety of services to students, and out of school youth. The NYDA centres will be fully operational and accessible as NSFAS applications centres from 14 September 2020, Monday to Friday during office hours.

NSFAS has also strengthened its partnership with the Department of Basic Education (DBE) to further increase NSFAS footprint and reachability, specifically for learners in Grade 10 to 12. DBE will link NSFAS with provinces and district offices and provide database of National Teachers Centres which will assist with applications.

Applications are submitted online via myNSFAS portal. New applicants need a copy of their ID document or birth certificate to register and create a profile on the myNSFAS portal. Applicants with existing accounts need to log into their accounts as they are only allowed to create one profile.

The required supporting documents are:

* Applicant’s ID document/card or birth certificate.

* ID of parents/guardian/spouse (or death certificate where applicable).

* Applicants proof of income (if applicable and should not be older than three months).

* Parents/guardian/spouse pay advice/letter of employment/pension advice stating income (if applicable and should not be older than three months.

* Vulnerable children must provide a completed and signed Vulnerable Child Declaration Form.

* Applicants with a disability must provide a Disability Annexure A Form (Downloadable on the website).

* SASSA slips are not required and SASSA should not be included as a household income.

Applicants are encouraged to simultaneously apply for NSFAS and admission at universities or TVET colleges for 2021.