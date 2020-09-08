Web Developer

Web DeveloperR360KCape TownIf you are passionate about all things digital this add is for you!Exciting career opportunity for an exceptional Web Developer with a leading Digital Agency. You will be reporting to the Product Development Manager. Requirements:

  • Experience as a web developer – relevant qualification with 3 to 5 years experience

  • Experience in data analysis, work flow and a basic knowledge of Git

  • Proficiency in both Windows and Linux environments

  • Knowledge of best current security practices and certificate management

  • Good working knowledge of server side frameworks such as Python and PHP, as well as frontend
    frameworks such as JavaScript, CSS, Angular, HTML5 and styling for responsive designs

  • Adaptability to adopt the “right tool for task” and relaying the reasoning behind the use of said tools

  • Understanding of data notation structures and formats like JSON

  • Deep knowledge of SQL databases, especially Microsoft SQL® and Oracle MySQL

  • Understanding of virtualization and containerization

  • Basic knowledge of Search Engine Optimisation

Please read through requirements and if you are able to check every bullet point, please apply online!

