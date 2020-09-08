Web Developer

Web DeveloperR360KCape TownIf you are passionate about all things digital this add is for you!Exciting career opportunity for an exceptional Web Developer with a leading Digital Agency. You will be reporting to the Product Development Manager. Requirements:

Experience as a web developer – relevant qualification with 3 to 5 years experience

Experience in data analysis, work flow and a basic knowledge of Git

Proficiency in both Windows and Linux environments

Knowledge of best current security practices and certificate management

Good working knowledge of server side frameworks such as Python and PHP, as well as frontend

frameworks such as JavaScript, CSS, Angular, HTML5 and styling for responsive designs Adaptability to adopt the “right tool for task” and relaying the reasoning behind the use of said tools

Understanding of data notation structures and formats like JSON

Deep knowledge of SQL databases, especially Microsoft SQL® and Oracle MySQL

Understanding of virtualization and containerization

Basic knowledge of Search Engine Optimisation

Please read through requirements and if you are able to check every bullet point, please apply online!

Learn more/Apply for this position