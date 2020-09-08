Western Digital adds ArmorLock platform

Western Digital has introduced the ArmorLock Security Platform, designed to help with the diverse security demands of data-centric and content-critical storage use cases in industries as varied as finance, government, healthcare, IT enterprise, legal, and media and entertainment.

As data security concerns continue to rise in visibility, Western Digital plans to apply the platform across a range of storage solutions.

The first product to leverage this advanced technology, the new G-Technology ArmorLock encrypted NVMe SSD, is designed to deliver an easy-to-use, high-performance, high-grade security storage solution for creators in the media and entertainment industry.

Facing the threat of hijacked media files and leaked films, studios, agencies, and especially investors are demanding a better way to protect critical content.

While much of the industry’s focus has been on cloud security, data often remains vulnerable on the portable storage devices holding critical commercial content.

Unlike password-based encryption technologies that interrupt workflows and prevent fast availability to digital assets, the ArmorLock Security Platform delivers unmatched security that allows the content owner to control how data is accessed and by whom.

The ArmorLock encrypted NVMe SSD delivers this technology with simplicity, reliability and speed while protecting mission-critical content.

“For our customers, data and digital assets are their essential competitive advantage, and encryption has become mandatory in order to protect these resources in many industries. We built the ArmorLock Security Platform with the belief that the world needs new, fundamental technologies to enable data privacy without hampering data availability while helping to protect against data breaches,” says Jim Welsh, senior vice-president and GM: consumer solutions products at Western Digital.

“By combining this new platform with our world-class NVMe SSD products, we are addressing the real pain points our customers face when trying to secure their creative workflows while also allowing them to capture, preserve and access their data at scale and at speed.”

Building on its legacy of contributions to open source with RISC-V and OpenTitan, Western Digital also announced the open source release of Sweet B, the high-performance core cryptography library that underlies the ArmorLock Security Platform.

Sweet B is designed to provide a new level of safety and assurance in open source elliptic curve cryptography and its GitHub repository includes documentation, a comprehensive test suite, and an independent third-party audit by the security research firm Trail of Bits.

Key features of the ArmorLock Security Platform include:

* Manufacturing technologies that provision each device with a root of trust and digital certificate of product authenticity.

* Simple and robust firmware updates delivered straight from the ArmorLock app.

* Open source, third party audited core cryptography with side-channel attack mitigation.

* Sandboxed smartphone and desktop applications delivered through platform-native app stores – no special installer required.

* Communications over wireless and wired connections with zero-touch certificate-based provisioning.

* Password-less authentication and key exchange technologies that directly link storage encryption to hardware-backed biometric authentication.

* Zero-knowledge public key management that helps protect your privacy even if the ArmorLock device is lost or stolen

The ArmorLock encrypted NVMe SSD – delivering up to 1000Mbps read and write speeds via a SuperSpeed USB 10Gbps port – combines ease-of-use and next-generation “zero knowledge” security.

With the ArmorLock app, users can unlock the device wirelessly with their phone, using face recognition, a fingerprint, or the phone’s passcode ensuring lost passwords don’t cause missed deadlines.

The SSD provides encryption without getting in the way of the workflow by enabling collaboration without the need to tape PINs to the drive.

The ArmorLock mobile and desktop apps also give fleet managers the ability to configure and manage multiple drives and multiple users to control who has access. The next-gen security in ArmorLock devices lets teams authorise remote users before sharing the drives using popular messaging and email services.

Other key features of the ArmorLock encrypted NVMe SSD and ArmorLock app include:

* Simple to setup and easy unlock with your smartphone via the ArmorLock app.

* High-grade 256-bit AES-XTS hardware encryption.

* Secure erase and reformat to your favorite file system in one step.

* Track the last known location of the drive on a map.

* In-field updates for continued security support, improvements, and new features.

* Ultra-rugged durability with IP67 dust/water resistance, up to 3M drop protection and 1000lb crush resistance.