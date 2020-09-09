Altron Karabina in strategic partnership with CoreView

CoreView, a SaaS management platform (SMP), has announced a new strategic partnership with Microsoft Gold Partner Altron Karabina.

Together, CoreView and Altron Karabina aim to enable organisations to maximise their Microsoft 365 environment, improve security, drive adoption and empower employees.

“Being a partner of CoreView allows us to provide customers with a SaaS offering they can use whether they want to manage their own environment or rely on Altron Karabina to provide highly skilled people with years of experience to deliver an optimised and fully realised Microsoft 365 environment as a managed service offering,” says Basha Pillay, modern platform business unit lead at Altron Karabina.

“With CoreView, not only can we give customers a holistic view, but we can also give them recommendations and best practices. The decision to back CoreView was an easy one given its breadth and depth of insights and value-added services linked to Microsoft 365. The company’s innovative approach and rich functionality was far more valuable than what we saw from competitors in the market.”

The CoreView platform is a tool for IT leaders tasked with managing the security risks and costs of their company’s cloud environment . It protects critical information through role-based access controls (RBAC), detecting suspicious log-in activity, and real-time monitoring capabilities that highlight employees’ usage of authorised and unauthorised applications connected to the environment.

In addition, CoreView mines years of activity logs so IT teams can perform advanced forensic investigations during security audits and quickly generate fine-grained compliance reports.