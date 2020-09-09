HP Inc adds to Z portfolio

HP Inc has unveiled new additions to the Z by HP portfolio, built for professional creators and power users who need performance, reliability, broad hardware expandability, and versatility.

As 80% of professional creators and power users want to continue working from home either full or part-time even after offices reopen, flexibility in how and where they work is critical.

Additionally, 40% of workers need to move around the home for meetings during the day, reimagining the idea of office mobility.

HP is adapting its technology to meet the needs of the mobile workforce by incorporating powerhouse performance into dense form factors with ZCentral 4R, Z2 Mini, and ZBook Fury, and including “beyond the box” innovations for anyone from IT decision makers to architects and data scientists.

“Professional creators and power users need a curated experience that aligns to the way they work and live in today’s new normal,” says Jim Nottingham, GM and global head: advanced compute and solutions at HP Inc.

“Our Z portfolio delivers the mobility, performance, and flexibility the creative community wants with innovative solutions like ZCentral 4R, designed to ensure access to the cutting-edge technology and security solutions needed to power the next creative breakthrough.”