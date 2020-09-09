Lenovo DCG debuts cloud-based business agility solutions

Lenovo Data Centre Group (DCG) has announced a range of new and updated hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) solutions and Lenovo Cloud Services in partnership with Nutanix, Microsoft and VMWare.

Hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) solutions are suited to provide virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI), supporting the need for people to work remotely across many industries such as education and healthcare.

As remote work becomes the new, smarter normal, businesses need to adapt their hybrid cloud strategy and modernise their data centre infrastructure.

Lenovo is addressing this by delivering an unparalleled, open platform of hyperconverged infrastructure solutions including:

* Lenovo ThinkAgile HX in partnership with Nutanix – For reaching new levels of performance and efficiency for end user computing.

* Lenovo ThinkAgile MX Azure Stack in partnership with Microsoft – For simplified edge-to-cloud scalability.

* Lenovo ThinkAgile VX in partnership with VMWare – For improved agility of mission-critical applications.

* Lenovo XClarity – For expanding software-defined systems management capabilities.

“Organisations looking to accelerate their transformation in the new, smarter normal must focus on modernising their data centre,” says Jim Holland, regional director of Lenovo DCG.

To guide business leaders through their cloud strategy and execution, Lenovo-funded workshops pair customers with Lenovo’s Principal Consultants to simplify and streamline the many options across multiple cloud platforms. The Lenovo Professional Services team will design the right mix of hybrid cloud solutions for ultimate business agility.

By partnering with Nutanix, Microsoft, VMware and many others, customers are granted access to the best selection of pre-tested and -configured cloud infrastructure solutions.

“We offer a large breadth of agile and preconfigured edge-to-hybrid cloud solutions in partnership with leading HCI providers that enable customers to harness the flexibility, scalability and economics of the cloud,” Holland adds. “To help with this transition, customers can leverage our design workshops with our expert solution engineers at no obligation.”