Mustek revenue is up, profits dip

Mustek has announced revenue of R6,4-billion for the year ended 30 June 2020, up 9,4% from R5,85-billion in 2019.

The group’s gross profit percentage increased to 14,2%, compared to 14% last year.

Operating profit was down 7,6% to R200,96-million, after a profit last year of R217,53-million.

Basic earnings per share (EPS) were 124.05 cents, down 16,1% from 147.90 cents in 2019.

Headline earning per share (HEPS) of 127.13 cents compare to 2019’s HEPS of 139.32 cents.

Divided per share is 13,3% lower than last year at 26 cents.