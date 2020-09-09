Small increase in wholesale fee for .za domain name

The cost of South African domains will be increased by R10.00 from next year.

ZA Domain Name Authority (ZADNA) embarked on the process to review the Wholesale EPP fee and the Legacy System fee by soliciting views and inputs from stakeholders through a public consultative process.

The authority has taken into consideration all submissions received and proposals thereof, according to a statement.

The public interest concerns were centred on affordability, current economic conditions and price comparisons with other country code Top Level Domains (ccTLDs).

Based on the submissions received and the analysis performed, the ZADNA Board at its meeting on 28 August 2020 resolved to:

* Increase the EPP Wholesale fee for co.za; org.za; web.za and net.za domain names by R10.00, effective 01 April 2021.

* Increase the Legacy System fee by R10.00, effective 01 January 2021. Moreover, in consultation with key stakeholders, an end date to terminate the Legacy System will be determined and announced upon reaching a decision.

The impact assessment conducted showed the potential adverse effects that retaining or decreasing the fee might have on the current demand and sustenance of the .ZA domain namespace.

ZADNA states that it will embark on efforts to ensure that .ZA remains competitive.