Triple4 secures top MSP awards

Triple4 has been named the top MSP (managed service provider) of the Year – South Africa after demonstrating consistent growth and market leadership as an MSP within South Africa.

In addition, the IT service and consulting specialists ranked within the top 10% of Solarwinds MSP partners globally, resulting in a Premier Partner status.

Gary Jardim, the company’s sales and marketing manager, comments: “We work with organisations to unlock the value that efficient IT infrastructure can deliver for business. Our tailored services have helped hundreds of clients to increase revenue, save time and enhance their competitiveness in a rapidly evolving market space. We attribute this, as well as nurturing long-term relationships with our clients, as the key reasons for our growth.”

Triple4 focuses on delivering for all layers of the system, including core infrastructure, endpoints and storage across the finance and insurance industry, hospitality and accommodation, logistics and warehousing, plus manufacturing.

“We have to acknowledge and thank our hand-picked partners who help us uphold the high-quality standards that we’ve become renowned for,” Jardim adds. “These partners include some of the industry’s most trusted technology brands, who provide premium products and support. They share our commitment to excellence, and it’s through these collaborations that everyone wins.”