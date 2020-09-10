Analyst Developer: Back End (Pipeline)

Purpose Statement

Responsible for the task and project design and development of all Capitec Bank Back-End applications

Experience

Min:

At least 3 years’ proven experience in Cobol development within an on-line and / or batch environment

At least 3 years proven BANCS experience and successful completion of internal BANCS 1 training

Experience in the following development languages: Cobol SQL JCL (Job Control Language) or equivalent Unix



Qualifications (Minimum)

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology

Knowledge

Min:

Knowledge of: IT systems development processes Application development Standards and governance Testing practices Banking systems environment System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)



Ideal:

Solid understanding of: Banking business model Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)



Skills

Communications Skills

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Negotiation skills

Influencing Skills

Facilitation Skills

Presentation Skills

Analytical Skills

Commercial Thinking Skills

Attention to Detail

Planning, organising and coordination skills

Additional Information

A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred

Clear criminal and credit record

Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required

Contactable via own mobile phone

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

