Data Scientist

Job Advert Summary

The Data Scientist is primarily responsible for conducting algorithmic research, and designing and building solutions for performance optimisation initiatives that will maximise customer value and retention. This role is instrumental in maximising ROI through analysis, strategy, and execution, and is responsible for extracting and analysing internal and external data to help improve revenue generation and operational performance, reduce costs, and where appropriate the creation of sophisticated algorithms or models.

