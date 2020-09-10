Price & Promo Trade Analyst

To support the Price & Promo team with the administration, analysis and engagement required for the following key programme tasks:

Base price to market study

Role & price tier assignments

Basket tracking

Price Reporting

Ad Hoc reporting

Regular updating and reviewing, for accuracy, of the Pricing Model (Excel based), with WW Regular & Promo Prices as well as competitor Prices for the current week

Engage with the commercial teams to map their items correctly to a comparative competitor product using the website(s) as reference

Check for any inconsistencies with pricing (de-catalogued items) or significant shifts by sku

Liaise with Nielsen on missing skus/incorrect pricing/promo info

Analyse the results by category & add insights & commentary with a focus on changes in regular pricing, promotional prices, trends, discounts, etc.

Publish Pricing report to the business (PDF reports as required)

Regular meetings/engagements with teams (to review results/address pricing concerns/promotions/pricing hierarchies/product roles/price tiering)

Market Place awareness – ensuring up to date with new items/new ranges in WW & in competitors

Support the category teams with role and price tier assignments

Produce heat maps to highlight areas of concern with regards to price

Support the basket tracking process

Delivery of Foods reporting around price, ensuring accurate reports are managed, as well as insights derived

Evaluate Market and competitor trade activity across industry

Problem solving, using scenario-based analytics

Relevant commercial diploma/degree or equivalent (BComm, BEcon)

Min of 5 years working experience, 3+ years’ experience in analytics

Retail/FMCG experience beneficial

Advanced Excel skills

Attention to detail

Self-starter that is driven to deliver, can work independently and inter-dependently

Strong inter-personal skills and can interact at senior level

Strong communication skills (verbal and written)

Team player, integrator and collaborator

Commitment to high performance

Maintain and develop strong relationships with internal & external stakeholders

Demonstrates the Woolies values

Specific experience in trade analytics is compulsory

Financial and commercial mind-set

Strong analytical ability

Ability to translate analytics into actionable and clear recommendations

Qlikview/Qliksense experience beneficial

Learn more/Apply for this position