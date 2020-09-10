Price & Promo Trade Analyst

Sep 10, 2020

To support the Price & Promo team with the administration, analysis and engagement required for the following key programme tasks:

  • Base price to market study
  • Role & price tier assignments
  • Basket tracking
  • Price Reporting
  • Ad Hoc reporting
  • Regular updating and reviewing, for accuracy, of the Pricing Model (Excel based), with WW Regular & Promo Prices as well as competitor Prices for the current week
  • Engage with the commercial teams to map their items correctly to a comparative competitor product using the website(s) as reference
  • Check for any inconsistencies with pricing (de-catalogued items) or significant shifts by sku
  • Liaise with Nielsen on missing skus/incorrect pricing/promo info
  • Analyse the results by category & add insights & commentary with a focus on changes in regular pricing, promotional prices, trends, discounts, etc.
  • Publish Pricing report to the business (PDF reports as required)
  • Regular meetings/engagements with teams (to review results/address pricing concerns/promotions/pricing hierarchies/product roles/price tiering)
  • Market Place awareness – ensuring up to date with new items/new ranges in WW & in competitors
  • Support the category teams with role and price tier assignments
  • Produce heat maps to highlight areas of concern with regards to price
  • Support the basket tracking process
  • Delivery of Foods reporting around price, ensuring accurate reports are managed, as well as insights derived
  • Evaluate Market and competitor trade activity across industry
  • Problem solving, using scenario-based analytics
  • Relevant commercial diploma/degree or equivalent (BComm, BEcon)
  • Min of 5 years working experience, 3+ years’ experience in analytics
  • Retail/FMCG experience beneficial
  • Advanced Excel skills
  • Attention to detail
  • Self-starter that is driven to deliver, can work independently and inter-dependently
  • Strong inter-personal skills and can interact at senior level
  • Strong communication skills (verbal and written)
  • Team player, integrator and collaborator
  • Commitment to high performance
  • Maintain and develop strong relationships with internal & external stakeholders
  • Demonstrates the Woolies values
  • Specific experience in trade analytics is compulsory
  • Financial and commercial mind-set
  • Strong analytical ability
  • Ability to translate analytics into actionable and clear recommendations
  • Qlikview/Qliksense experience beneficial

