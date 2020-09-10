Price & Promo Trade Analyst

To support the Price & Promo team with the administration, analysis and engagement required for the following key programme tasks:
- Base price to market study
- Role & price tier assignments
- Basket tracking
- Price Reporting
- Ad Hoc reporting
- Regular updating and reviewing, for accuracy, of the Pricing Model (Excel based), with WW Regular & Promo Prices as well as competitor Prices for the current week
- Engage with the commercial teams to map their items correctly to a comparative competitor product using the website(s) as reference
- Check for any inconsistencies with pricing (de-catalogued items) or significant shifts by sku
- Liaise with Nielsen on missing skus/incorrect pricing/promo info
- Analyse the results by category & add insights & commentary with a focus on changes in regular pricing, promotional prices, trends, discounts, etc.
- Publish Pricing report to the business (PDF reports as required)
- Regular meetings/engagements with teams (to review results/address pricing concerns/promotions/pricing hierarchies/product roles/price tiering)
- Market Place awareness – ensuring up to date with new items/new ranges in WW & in competitors
- Support the category teams with role and price tier assignments
- Produce heat maps to highlight areas of concern with regards to price
- Support the basket tracking process
- Delivery of Foods reporting around price, ensuring accurate reports are managed, as well as insights derived
- Evaluate Market and competitor trade activity across industry
- Problem solving, using scenario-based analytics
- Relevant commercial diploma/degree or equivalent (BComm, BEcon)
- Min of 5 years working experience, 3+ years’ experience in analytics
- Retail/FMCG experience beneficial
- Advanced Excel skills
- Attention to detail
- Self-starter that is driven to deliver, can work independently and inter-dependently
- Strong inter-personal skills and can interact at senior level
- Strong communication skills (verbal and written)
- Team player, integrator and collaborator
- Commitment to high performance
- Maintain and develop strong relationships with internal & external stakeholders
- Demonstrates the Woolies values
- Specific experience in trade analytics is compulsory
- Financial and commercial mind-set
- Strong analytical ability
- Ability to translate analytics into actionable and clear recommendations
- Qlikview/Qliksense experience beneficial